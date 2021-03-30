From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has been charged to take up the responsibility of returning Nigeria back to the good old days when people used to travel freely by road without fear of being waylaid, kidnapped or assassinated.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, gave the charge while on a working visit to the National headquarter of NSCDC in Abuja.

He told the NSCDC Commandant General that “there is a reason for your appointment by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces and it is required that you return our country to safety and bring it to peaceful times”.

In a statement, DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director Public Relations, NSCDC NHQ, Abuja, said the NSCDC boss was reminded that it wasn’t beyond the Corps’ capacity to return the country to a safe haven that it always has been.

The Minister lamented the state of insecurity in the country, which has posed a serious challenge to the people and charged the Commandant General to ensure that he delivers on his mandates and achieve the outcome all Nigerians expect and desire.

While enumerating the numerous tasks before the CG, Aregbesola added that as someone who has grown in the service with sufficient education and excellent vision, he has no doubt in Dr. Audi’s capacity to deliver, the support he is going to get from the officers and men, as well as from relevant Stakeholders.

According to him, Dr. Audi’s emergence as the CG after a keen and extensive contest was purely on merit and not by accident or favoritism.