From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said Federal Government is yet to consider Plateau State on the 500 housing units constructing for for destroyed communities in North East due to Insecurity.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari in the spirit of fairness and Justice to come to the aid of Plateau communities, particularly destroyed communities in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bassa and other villages in Plateau North.

Sen. Gyang disclosed this on Monday during an interaction with Journalists at his constituency office, tagged, “The People’s Parliament” lamented over the the deteriorating security situation in the country.

“I have being crying out for Federal Government to include Plateau State in the 500 housing units being build by Federal Government for display communities in the North East and up to now Government is yet to do that but I have build and roof some houses for display persons in collaboration with the some youths.

“Plateau State and Plateau North need the intervention of Government, we need reenforcement of security in our communities and we need decisive action by the security agencies because, there is none of these attacks that happened without prior information as to the place, the location and even the time and dates of the attacks.

“This is information is always avail to the security agencies. The concern is there has to be proactive action so that these attacks should be preempted and if we have known the source of these attacks, we have known the masterminds and they are allowed to continue without decisive action by government, what will happen is that these attacks will continue.

“That will confirm the assertion by the people that there is complicity on the part of government on the ceaseless attack on the people, government has a burden to discharge, and the burden is that, you have a constitutional responsibility to secure the people.”

Senator Gyang said he has raised his voice on the security challenges across the nation, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping resulting in unprecedented loss of lives and displacement of communities and the attendant humanitarian crisis and the plight of IDPs.

“Plight of persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable persons.Welfare and safety of citizens including the reconstruction and resettlement of communities displaced by violent attacks from their ancestral homes. Infrastructure deficit including need for the reconstruction of inter-state Federal roads linking Akwanga-Jos, Jos-Jengre-Zaria, Jos-Bauchi.”

He explained that his mandate in Plateau North was to represent the people guided by a manifesto which encapsulated his vision and program of action to provide security for the people; champion peace and reconciliation and empowerment of the people among others.