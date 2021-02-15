From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday inaugurated a 17-man implementation committee on Community Safety and Human Security to strategise ways to reduce crime and violence in the country.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, explained that the primary objective of the committee was to strategise for community safety and human security programmes in the country.

He said the programme was designed to also generate more than 30, 000 jobs for the youths and create skilled manpower for more than 50, 000 women across the nation.

He said the initiative, which is done in collaboration with Risk and Accidental Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON), a non-governmental organisation, is to work as multi-sectoral stakeholders to provide a platform for all tiers of government to improve grassroots security network.

Relevant representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are also expected to involve in the system to brainstorm in mobilising grassroots intelligence for rural community security management system.

Akume said the idea was for integrated approach among the network of stakeholders, looking at the levels of violence, crimes and conflicts, and to ensure lasting responses to contemporary security challenges in the country.

According to him, the initiative was recognised within the framework of the UN’s Trust Fund for Human Security (UNTFHS).