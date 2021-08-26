By Henry Uche

Following the assault launched on Tuesday at the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Kaduna by some (bandits) a former Navy commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, has maintained that the Federal Government of Nigeria was not interested to fix the insecurity challenge in the country noting that the damage this administration would do in the next two years would be more than what it has done in the past six years.

Speaking in Sunrise Daily with Channels TV yesterday, he said the reason for FG’s lackadaisical attitude was due to tribal and religious sentiments adding that the insecurity challenge would only be tackled intoto if the federal government could own up and tell Nigerians the truth and secret behind the insurgents.

Acccording to him, the center of gravity of insecurity must be identified and tackled head-on. “When you have a problem at policy, strategic and operational level, you look at the centre of gravity which is the sponsors of Boko Haram, killer herders and bandits in Nigeria’s case.

The Professor of Global Security Studies added that the Department of State Security (DSS) has sufficient information regarding insecurity in Nigeria and knows what to do to curb the challenge, stressing that there are people who are determined to Islamized Nigeria.

“The sponsors of Boko Haram, bandits Kidnappers, herder killers and others are the problem. The federal government told us they arrested 400 sponsors of Boko Haram, since then what has happened to them? Why not charge and Prosecute them?”

The security expert affirmed that the troublers of Nigeria are directly sending a message to the Nigeria State. “Their message is clear. They want to Islamized Nigeria and practice Sharia and they would do everything until they plant the Koran in the sea and they don’t care what happens to the citizens economically.

“Those who want to Islamise the country are the sponsors of all these insurgents. There are some hardliners in this government sponsoring these narratives and military know them, they want to show that they can Islamise Nigeria, so they think about the Taliban and want to replicate it in this country.”

He decried the level of security breach that happens across all military and Defense institutions in Nigeria particularly every Friday by people who troop in and out in the name of saying praying, urging the minister of Defense to put a stop to such unhealthy practice.

“I challenge Journalists to visit every military institution in Nigeria and see how the entry gate are thrown open to all sorts of people to do Jumat, you will see how people perambulate and junket as if it’s a market place. For God’s sake, our military Institutions are sacred surprisedly this incursion doesn’t happen on Sundays for Christians to do their prayers,”

“The minister of Defense should stop this invasion by all kinds of people forthwith, let people go to other mosques outside the military institutions and pray, let the sanctity of our military Institutions be restored. We must say the truth. This country has been set 60 years backward. I have not seen this situation over my 35 years as a security intelligence Officer. I worked for the emergence of Buhari with the help of American government to bring him on board, but it is shocking what he has turned into,”

He maintained that what happened at the Defense Academy was not an emergency incident but a result of what has been happening over the years adding that such invasion has insider collaboration. “Such onslaught has insider collaborators. I have launch such attack in different countries as a military intelligence officer, such attack can’t be possible without an insider.

“If this administration is serious to end these evil bedeviling Nigeria, the president must pronounce these different group of monsters as ‘Terrorists’ and his body language/words must match his actions to end Terrorism,”

He accused the media of doing well enough regarding putting out full details of every incidents happening in the country in spite of obvious threats and censorship by the government against the media, he encouraged Civil Society Organizations (CSO) to do more to bring sanity in the country.

“Civil Society Organizations must rise fearlessly to put things in order where necessary. They shouldn’t wait for the tenure of Buhari to end before they act. They have a lot to do because a failed government is result of a failed Civil Society Organizations. If CSOs do not fiercely keep this government on their toes, more damage would be done, so they must resist this tyranny, because the damage this government would do in the next two years would be more devastating than what they have done in the past six years,” he asseverated.