Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal Government has restated its continued support to the Armed Forces and all security agencies in tackling the various security challenges currently plaguing the country.

Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi stated this during the graduation ceremony of Air Force War Course 5/2019 held at the Officers’ Mess of the Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi on Friday.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin, Magashi who noted that the changing nature of warfare poses new challenges to security forces, lamented the rising spate of Sub-conventional threats which he said were creating a significantly more complex strategic environment, both at the global and regional levels.

“The nature of these challenges makes it necessary to be innovative and explore contemporary ways and means to tackle them. Invariably, doctrinal development, force structure, planning and equipment provisioning for asymmetric warfare become much more challenging problems than what is obtainable in a conventional war.”

The Defence Minister however commended the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force at focusing its force structure to address the widely dispersed challenges, while at the same time, exploring local talents and resources to address equipment maintenance through research.

While also appreciating the Nigerian Air Force for creating a quorum for operational and strategic thinking at the Air Force War College, Magashi charge all officers and personnel to continue to strive for excellence and professionalism in the discharge of their duty.

On his part, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar expressed concern over the complex and dynamic nature of the current security challenges facing the country adding that the ever changing nature of these security challenges necessitated security apparatus to be positioned to tackle the associated threats within the most appropriate paradigm.

“Achieving this requires investments and task defined training. The Air Force War College fulfills this niche through its Air War Course that translates tactical level reasoning to operational level thinking.”

Abubakar stated further that the effectiveness of the training at the College has had significant positive impact on the quality of officers in the NAF with products from the College effectively holding forth in both staff, instructional and command appointments.

“I must say I am fulfilled that we had the foresight and took the initiative to commence the Air Force War College in November 2016. This decision was also informed by the obvious gaps observed in the quality of manpower in operations that the Nigerian Air Force was engaged in, particularly at the operational level,” Abubakar said.

In his welcome address, Commandant, Air Force War College, Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen said the College has continued to strive to effectively fill the glaring gap for qualitative manpower in the field of air power for effective conduct of air operations.

“That, today we are graduating the fifth set of participants is a clear indication that the laudable initiative has indeed taken its root for the overall benefit of the NAF and indeed our dear nation.”