Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has postponed the flag off ceremony of the Conditional Cash Transfer interventions in Zamfara State due to the spate of insecurity.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement said a new date would be communicated soon.

She said: “The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has postponed the flag off ceremony of the Conditional Cash Transfer interventions in Zamfara State due to insecurity.

“Also the flag off of Geep loans, fertilizer distribution and handing over of COVID-19 palliatives all scheduled for the weekend in Zamfara have been suspended till further notice.

“The Ministry hereby informs all beneficiaries that a new date will be fixed and communicated to them as soon as possible.”