Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A crucial meeting is going on now at the Enugu State Government House between representatives of the federal government led by the Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.) and Governors of the South East geo-political zone and other leaders of the zone.

The closed-door meeting is on on security challenges in the country especially as it concerns the South East zone.

In the federal government team includes Minister of Interior, Chief Raul Adesoji Aregbesola and all the Service Chiefs.

While the South East team comprised all the Governors of the geo-political zone and other leaders of the political, religious and traditional institutions in the zone.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in his welcome address, described the Town Hall meeting as timely and apt and expressed optimism that the outcome would engender the watershed to the security challenges in the South East zone.

He stressed the need for all government structures to uphold the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, adding that the consultation with the Service Chiefs and critical stakeholders of the South East zone, on the current security challenges, “underscores the centrality of this security responsibility in our consideration.”

Ugwuanyi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the desirable and laudable development and wished the participants a fruitful deliberation.