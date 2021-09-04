From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Following the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara, the federal government has directed all telecommunications companies to shut down their services in the State.

In a leaked memo issued by Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta and addressed to the Managing Director of one the telecommunication companies on Friday, the commission passed the instructions with reference to the issue of insecurity.

According to Danbatta, the action is one of the activities required to address security challenges in the state.

“The pervading security situation in Zamfara state, has necessitated an immediate shut down of all telecommunications services in the State from today September 03, 2021. This is to enable relevant security agencies carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state.

“In line with this requirement, you are hereby directed to shut down all services in Zamfara State and any site(s) in neighbouring states that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State. The said shutdown is for two (2) weeks (September 03 – 17, 2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required” the memo reads.

