Molly Kilete, Abuja

The federal government has again pledged to provide more logistics and equipment for the Nigerian armed to curb terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges facing the country and restore peace in the shortest possible time.

This is just as the government has commended personnel of the armed forces for their resilience and commitment to keep the nation United.

Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi, made this known at the 2021 Army Headquarters Garrison West African Social Activities (WASA) in Abuja.

Magashi, while noting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous support for the military had boosted the ongoing counterterrorism operations, anti banditry operations and other internal security operations engaged by the armed forces, said it is based on the support of the federal government that the ministry has continue to strive relentlessly to keep the services by providing various grades of equipment and ammunition.

He said “We shall continue to make efforts to ensure that more platforms are prescribed to sustain the tempo of operations.

“I wish to state that you must imbibe good maintenance culture so as to make this equipment readily available when needed for operations.

“It is worthy to mention that training is the best welfare that can be given to officers and soldiers and I am very appreciative of the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff for ensuring that all the training exercises for the year 2021 were successfully conducted.

The minister while assuring the Nigerian army of his the ministry’s support to prioritize the welfare of officers and soldiers and their family, commended the chief of army staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for the numerous training embarked by the army which he noted conduct of the army had proven to be result oriented as personnel who were trained and deployed for operations had performed creditably well.

He commended the officers and soldiers for their sacrifices towards ensuring an enduring peace in the country, adding that 2021 was an eventful one characterised by challenges, sober moments and records of successes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, worthy of note is the gallant performance and sacrifices of the Nigerian army personnel in counterterrorism, counter insurgency and other operations across the country.

Earlier in his address, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General Sanusi Dahiru, said the command has continued to provided operational, administrative and logistic support to the army headquarters departments, formations and units, as well as successfully executing all training activities throughout 3922.

He said WASA was an enduring tradition of the Nigerian army, during which officers, soldiers and their families come together to socialise in a relaxed mood, adding that the event also served as a vehicle to enhance esprit de corps and the spirit of brotherliness within a command and avenue to tangle and appreciate personnel for their individual and collective contributions towards the success of the command.

He thanked the COAS for his exemplary leadership, passionate and selfless commitment to the welfare of personnel and reassured that the Garrison would do its best to sustain the tempo of achievements in 2022.

“I wish to state that the personnel of the command are poised to carry out the activities with renewed vigor and commitment in terms of professionalism, responsiveness and commitment in the discharge of the constitutional duties,”.