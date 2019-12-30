Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said it will gradually withdraw military operations in some volatile spots in the country that have attained normalcy beginning from the first quarter of 2020.

It was, however, silent on the specific states or geopolitical zones where the military would withdraw its operations.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, made this disclosure to State House Correspondents after the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The naval chief said the withdrawal of troops will be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace has returned to enable civil authorities (Police and Civil Defence) to assume full control of security.

Ibas, who said the meeting was to review the security operations in the country in 2019, added that the withdrawal was to allow the military to focus on its primary duty of defending the country against external aggression.

“It is the work of the police to handle internal security, since Nigeria is not at war.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will support the police to provide internal security.

“Also, you will remember that additional 10,000 personnel were approved for the police recently for recruitment,” he added.

Recall that the military runs several joint internal operations in various parts of the country with different code names to combat one security threat or another.