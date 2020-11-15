Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Executive Director, Standard Life Organization, (SLO) Mr Osazee Oyegue has commended the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for his promise of rebuilding the police stations that were burnt down by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest just as he tasked him to set up local vigilante groups to checkmate the spate of insecurity in the State.

He gave the commendation during the official launch of the Standard Life Asset Loan Product and Digital Field Application in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Mr Oyegue said rebuilding the demolished stations was one of the best steps taken by the governor in repositioning the security architecture and boosting the morale of the officers and men of the Nigerian police that have already been demoralised by the hoodlums who hijacked the good intentions of some individuals who believed in the reformation of the police for a better society.

Oyegue said the present happenings in the State would not have come up if there were state police adding that, the governor can still utilize his power by setting up local vigilante groups to help police the State before the police finally resume their duty of securing lives and property of the citizens of the State.

While heaping the blame of the spate of crime and criminality in the State on the rural-urban drift, the financial institution’s boss appealed to the State Government to tackle the issues of bad roads and water in the various communities, stressing that the availability of these two basic amenities will help reduce the influx of persons into the urban areas.

He said as a financial institution, they are also ready to partner the government in tackling the problem of insecurity in the State which is through empowerment.

He said when the youth are fully engaged, they will have no time for the crime and that is why the institution has decided to launch the Standard Life Asset Loan Product and Digital Field Application in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He said, the products will no doubt contribute to the growth and expansion of small and medium scale Enterprises in Edo State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

He added that he believes that one of the most effective ways to create wealth, reduce poverty and inequality in the society is to empower the economically disadvantaged individuals with the necessary tools, materials, equipment, machines and other income-generating assets which they can use to create wealth for themselves.

He said with the above, the organization is poised and determined to help over 1,000,000 economically disadvantaged people in the next two years to create wealth themselves by empowering them with requisite tools and Income Generating Assets (IGA) thereby digitalizing their operations to provide hitch-free transactions, reduce any operational burdens on the clients arising from full manual system. While the Digital Field Application which is currently facing app will in no distant time metamorphous into the client-facing app.

He noted that at the end of the launching over 250 assets will be distributed to the organization’s clients across 66 branches within 12 states which have started in Benin the main head office.