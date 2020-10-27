Efforts by the Federal Government to operate a digital economy received a boost at the weekend as a firm, E.F. Network Limited, has introduced what has been termed the best phone anti-theft and anti-kidnapping application in the world called efphonetaxi. The multinational conglomerate, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Ameh Ochojila, stated that the unique anti-theft app which was introduced into the Nigerian market on October 20, 2020, was designed to protect phone owners against phone theft, resale of stolen smartphones, help retrieve and send the user’s stored contents (data) to the user’s email. “It also locks the phone, prevents unauthorized access to stored pictures, videos, messages, or contacts of the phone owner. The app alerts the phone owner of any change of SIM card, monitors, and tracks the phone location including snapping pictures of criminals in possession, all these are forwarded to the subscriber’s email address. “The owner of the phone will do all these remotely despite the phone being lost or stolen. Once the phone is locked remotely by the owner, buying that stolen or lost phone with efphonetaxi app is a mere waste of money”, Ochojila stated.

The company, he noted, advises those who installed the app on their phones to uninstall them before selling their phones legally, because the app may not allow the new owner to operate the phone without the password.

“The phone has many other functions which the company will not disclose openly to make it easier to recover lost phones.

“The web-based internet technology provides a platform with other features that could prompt a missing phone to speak out, erase phone content, wipe out completely phone and memory card contents and even browse or forward the owners calls from lost phone to another phone number”, he added.

Also commenting on the app, the Technical Manager of the company, Mr. Kelvin Raymond described it as a major security enhancement that could deter kidnapping, since the kidnappers’ location would be known.

He added that the unique app provides for a friendly pop up message to the person in possession of the phone to return the phone to the owner.

“Using the latest IOT and IA technology, efphonetaxi does not use battery since it does not poll any server to find out, He further added.

For customers to access the web-based platform, simple registration, and activation of the account is required on efphonetaxi.com.

EFphontaxi is a brand of E F Network, a multinational technology company, and a major global player in wireless/virtual technologies, broadband, cyber-security, home, auto, communication gadget, cloud services, and e-commerce. The paper learned that the company is launching new e-commerce by January that would revolutionize the way Nigerians shop.

The E.F. Network Ltd, Chairman Gideon Egbuchulam said, through research and development, the company will continue to introduce new technologies, and implement products for the benefits of the Africa continent. The company has also opened its incubation division in Abuja, which will be recruiting brilliant IT youths with vision or invention minded, who will benefit from their funding and assistance in bringing their visions or inventions to the world.