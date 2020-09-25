Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, CP Bola Longe, on Friday, warned criminals perpetrating heinous activities to desist, saying they should quickly flee the state or risked meeting their waterloo.

Specifically, he asked those who are planning to engage in criminal act or have been involved in one crime or the other to turn a new leaf.

Longe stated this in Lafia when the men of the command arrested an automobile mechanic for car theft.

According to the CP, the suspect, a 38 year-old man, identified as Solomon Onyino, a resident of New Nyanya, Karu LGA of the state, stole a Toyota Hilux vehicle where it was parked at Kurudu area of Abuja.

In a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, issued in Lafia on Friday, said men of the police on stop and search operation arrested the suspect and recovered the vehicle at Akwanga area of the state.

“On 25/09/2020 at about 0500hrs, information was received that one Toyota Hilux vehicle, white in colour with registration no. APP 68 XM, property of C&I Leasing PLC was stolen from where it was parked, at Kurudu in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The police operatives attached to Akwanga division on stop and search operation intercepted the vehicle at Akwanga-Keffi road where one Solomon Onyino ‘m’ 38yrs of New Nyanya, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State was arrested while the said vehicle was recovered from him as exhibit.

“The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime and investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe hereby warned those who are planning to engage in criminal act or have been involved in one crime or the other to turn a new leaf and flee Nasarawa State, or else, they meet their waterloo in no time,” it stated.