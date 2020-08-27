Okwe Obi, Abuja

To mitigate the security situation in the country, Yoruba professionals under the aegis of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP), have advised the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation for the military and sack service chiefs.

National Coordinator, Professor Wale Odunsi, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the increment would shore up the morale, zeal and vigour of security personnel couple with the appointment of fresh service chiefs.

Odunsi said until President Buhari listen to the “voice of reason,” banditry, kidnapping and killings will continue to ravage the country.

He said: “We are joining our voices this time with that of so many Nigerians who have been calling for the immediate sack of the service chiefs.

“This call became imperative due to the lingering insecurity in the country that have claimed more than 102 of our members across the country besides the carrier stagnation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria is not healthy anywhere in the world.

“We wish to reiterate that the president must act fast to keep the goodwill intact by tackling the security issues immediately, starting with injecting new hands into the Armed Forces, increased funding for the country’s Armed Forces and police to enable them meet the current challenges.

“How can a country as big as Nigeria be spending only one to two percent of its annual GDP on its defence sector?”

He added that “Failure to do it could lead the people to lose faith in his government and no one knows the consequences.”