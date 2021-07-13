By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has sought cohesion among South West security groups, in order to tame insecurity ravaging the region.

Adams, who harped on cohesion among the groups, held that it would help on intelligence gathering that would provide solution to the current challenge facing South West and the whole country.

He stated this while presenting 10 motorcycles to leaders of Southwest Security Stakeholders Group(SSSG)

The motorcycles, which he facilitated through Afenifere leader and Grand Patron of Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) chief Ayo Adebanjo, were to be used for information gathering, surveillance,and other security activities across the southwest region.

The ten prominent security groups that benefitted from the gesture include Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Society of Nigeria , Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Hunters, and Community Security Awareness Initiatives Corps of Nigeria (COMSAIC) among others.

While presenting the motorcycles to the groups, Adams expressed appreciation to the Yoruba leader, Pa Adebanjo, saying the gesture would enhance security efficiency across the southwest.

He said the bicycles would serve as one of the tools for proper surveillance.

The Yoruba generalissimo who is also the convener of the SSSG, insisted that the group would embark on continuous security surveillance across the region.

“This is a testimony of our resolve to beef up the security across southwest region.With the spate of kidnappings, killings and banditry, in Yorubaland, it is no doubt that we have endured the most difficult moment in the southwest and this new development was part of the

measures and strategies toward ensuring safety of our people across the region,

“As a group that is determined to secure the southwest,we are ready to complement the efforts of other security agencies and we would not relent in our in its efforts to get rid of criminal Fulani herdsmen”

Meanwhile, Afenifere chieftain, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, in his

remarks urged the group leaders to ensure that they use the motorcycles for the purposes which they were meant for, stressing that efforts are on to improve on this gesture in the future.

“We use this new security measure to build lasting synergy between the SSSG and YSG in ensuring that the southwest is safe for our people across the country”,

“As leaders, it is our responsibility to support the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams in his efforts to secure the southwest and as the traditional chief security officer of our race, the Yoruba, both home and in Diaspora look up to him as the generalissimo of Yoruba land”,