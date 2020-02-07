Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has urged the Federal Government to create employment opportunities for the youths to stem security challenges facing the nation.

Daniel stated this on Thursday at the public presentation of a book, titled, “Wisdom Nuggets for Daily Living,” in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The book was authored by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan.

According to Daniel, government must ensure that the youths are gainfully employed to prevent them from temptations of crimes, noting that unemployment remains the biggest threat to Nigeria’s security.

He said the country had not done enough to fight insecurity, pointing out that fighting insecurity goes beyond the use of force.

“The biggest challenge we have… people talk about insecurity, but it’s information. What has happened today is conglomeration of information people. And I am particularly happy to join them.

“We need to continually educate our people, give them quality information because where information is missing, all sorts of mischiefs happen and the nation can be destroyed.

“I think, clearly, we have not done enough in trying to secure our environment. The way I look at it, security is more than getting ammunition and chasing ourselves.

“People must be given employment. The first thing is to make sure that people are employed. It’s after that you will be able to see who constitute security risk. So, for me, providing employment for our people is the first thing we need to do to tackle security issues,” Daniel added.

Speaking on why he wrote the book, Hazzan, a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, disclosed that the book was written to inspire readers, especially the youths to live a purposeful life.

Hazzan advocated for community policing to tackle insecurity, adding “part of the wisdom that we need is to ensure that we police a locality with those who know that locality.”

He added: “Thank God, that reason is beginning to prevail now that we are beginning to embrace community policing, which means you rely on those who are from that terrain to actually gather the intelligence that will help police to work.”