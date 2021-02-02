The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the worsening level of insecurity in Nigeria, while calling on the newly appointed service chiefs to rise to the challenge and secure the country.

Speaking during The Morning Show on Arise Television, yesterday, Obi said the alarming insecurity in the country not only negatively impacts on national development, but equally affects the quality of human life.

He said: “One of the most urgent issues we need to address in this country is the issue of insecurity. Aside from scaring away the much needed Foreign Direct Investment, high level of insecurity as we have today discourages local investors from driving the economy forward.

“No rational investor will invest in an unsecured environment, no matter how profitable the business may appear, because you need to be alive to enjoy the proceeds of your investment. So, we must fight insecurity to a stand still, to be able to drive the nation forward.”