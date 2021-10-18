From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has lamented that his administration is having ‘sleepless nights’ over renewed criminal activity in the state.

He disclosed this on Monday at Government House, Annex, Bauchi in an inaugural speech at the maiden state council meetings with members of his reconstituted cabinet.

Governor Mohammed charged the newly appointed state commissioners and special advisers to be on the alert and security-conscious in their various local governments

‘You are representing local governments so don’t sit down and look up. Go with your local government chairman, with your stakeholders to address insecurity,’ the governor admonished the new appointees.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘On insecurity, we are having sleepless nights. There is no time I am not talking about security. You are my representatives in your own right. You will have to change our style,’ he advised.

The governor revealed that criminals have taken new tactics of penetrating the state for their nefarious activities.

‘These people are coming and they are really collaborating, no conniving is the right word, with our traditional institutions and even some times with bad eggs within the security agencies,’ the governor stated.

‘Most of the local governments were affected and my local government. Also Toro, Ningi, Gnajuwa are being infiltrated by criminals,’ he noted.

He charged his aides to work and to maintain security in the state.

‘Everything in this world is about life and property. If we are dead there is nothing in it. The fact that we are being mentioned as the most peaceful state in northern Nigeria is giving us more challenge.

‘One of the philosophers said each achievement in life is a confrontation with another challenge .

‘We have to work hard to make sure we maintain that position,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .