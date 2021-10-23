The need to go beyond just military intervention to solve Nigeria’s myriad of security challenges served as the core focus of the speakers at Nigeria Info’s 2021 Security Summit which held in Abuja, at the weekend.

The speakers, including 2015 presidential candidate of KOWA Party, Professor Remi Sonaiya; United States’ Consulate representative, Stephen Ibelli; former military officer, Captain Umar Babangida Aliyu, and development expert and journalist, Rotimi Sankore – noted in their presentations that there was a dire need for Nigeria to address its security challenges in a less military-offensive approach.

The summit, organised by Nigeria Info to commemorate its tenth anniversary, was attended by a cross section of the station’s audience.

Kicking off the discussion, Prof. Sonaiya, who spoke on how politics undermines the nation’s security architecture, stressed on the need for Nigerians to focus on the kind of leaders they elect.

“The greatest threat to security are terrible leaders that do not have compassion for the people,” she said, adding that, “politics, as we all know, determines the overall quality of life of the citizens of any country.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

She also re-emphasised the need for Nigerians to elect leaders passionate about the development of the country.

Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate in Lagos, Stephen Ibelli, expressed the US government’s continuous support to Nigeria in the fight against insecurity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .