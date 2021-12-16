From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has notified Nigerians that God has seen their plights under the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing his political group, the New Nigeria Group, at a reception in Kano, Ohuabunwa insisted that God has heard the cries of widows, widowers and orphans, who had lost their relatives and was already working out way for their freedom from these yokes.

“In the life of every nation, in the life of every community and in the life of every state, there comes a time when the Creator of the Universe decides to intervene. I tell you that God has heard our prayers- Muslim prayers, Christian prayers and the prayers of other Nigerians” he declared.

“God has heard the weeping of the widows and the widowers….. Those, whose husbands and wives were killed by kidnappers, by bandits, marauders, terrorists and by SARS. Everyday our people are slaughtered as if they were cows and we think this is normal”

He also used the occasion to reassure the North and the entire Arewa family of his determination to pursue a true and fair administration, whereby every region is treated equally and every Nigerian citizen has equal access to state -opportunities and benefits.

He stressed that after his tenure, there would be no need for zoning as Nigerians would have realized that your own brother in power does not confer on you with any particular benefit ahead of the other person.

Speaking earlier with the executive of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the state, he recalled that his mission was to halt the lingering carnage and to restore hope even as he added that” Now is the time to effect the change that would move the country to economic prosperity, peace and security.

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kano State, Shehu Wada Sagagi, expressed delight over his visit to Kano, observing that he had made the right choice as Nigerian were already weary and tired of the incumbent APC-led administration.

”Nigeria experienced two economic recession back to back within six years that the APC is on the saddle of leadership. Nigerians have now seen the difference between the APC and the PDP.”

