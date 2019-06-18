WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has assured that God will assist President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity in the state.

He made the state in reaction to the president’s statement on Monday that God will judge those who have been killing and maiming innocent Nigerians.

Prophet Oladeji said any act of evil done to an innocent citizen will always have a repercussion on the culprit.

Speaking to a cross-section of journalists at the Mountain of Mercy, Erio-Ekiti, preparatory to the takeoff of the annual power explosion crusade, the cleric said youths must secure their tomorrow by shunning all acts of crime and criminality.

“What the youths of nowadays should realise is that whatever evil or injustice they do to anyone shall surely come back to them in the later years. The blood of the innocents shall surely cry for justice someday. The youths must use their energies for good things. Everyone belongs to God.

The renown evangelist said that the programme would feature spiritual healing, soul winning, deliverance and other sundry issues.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to avail themselves of the opportunities that abound in the week-long spiritual exercise billed for the end of the month.

Reviewing the security situation in Nigeria, Oladeji who expressed deep concern said all hands must be on deck in tackling the menace.

Prophet Oladeji also disclosed that the church had stepped up her security measures ahead of the programme, urging intending participants not to entertain any fears.

“Government is trying its best to curb the growing insecurity in the country and we are also contributing our quota by offering prayers .But, it is not right to leave whole matter entirely in the hands of the government. Security is everybody’s business.

“Everybody must be vigilant. The traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community leaders must play their parts in this matter. For instance, the security men in the church here would accost any strange individual or movement on and around the mountain.”