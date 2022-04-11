From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Chief Imam of Miyetti Jumu’at Mosque in Gombe metropolis, Sheik Adam Muhammad Albani, has tasked governments in Nigeria to match the masses’ prayers against insecurity with genuine actions. He said the government needs to be more serious about challenges in the country.

The Islamic cleric stated this in an interview with Daily Sun on Sunday in Gombe, he called on Muslims in the country to intensify acts of worship in this month of Ramadan while praying for the country. “The masses should continue to be patients, tolerant and be prayerful for the betterment of our country and also be law-abiding”.

“We know that we are having a lot of challenges in the areas of insecurity, poverty, hunger, cost of living as well as kidnapping and others, but that is enough for us to turn our backs on our leaders. We have to support them and pray for the well-being and safety of our society,” Albani said.

He explained that the month of Ramadan offers Muslims the opportunity to reap from the immeasurable bounties and blessings of Allah, hence urges the Muslims to take the advantage of the month and pray for peace and prosperity in the country. He said, “Allah is the most merciful and the all forgiven, let us go back to him and seek his forgiveness so that he will turn around our situation, he is the one God that can truly change our situation in Nigeria”.

However, the Shiek called on governments at all levels to complement the efforts of the citizens and the poor masses that are praying and sacrificing a lot to the state of affairs in the country. He said, “the masses have been tolerant of the various degree of hardships in the country”.

“Our leaders have to work towards helping the people by taking steps in ensuring better change in the country. We have read in history that true leaders never go to bed or be comfortable during hard times in their domain, we know about leaders who go to bed only when they are sure that their citizens are comfortable.

“Every leader in Nigeria should know and be serious about the mandate given to them, they were all elected to work and ensure safety and well-being of the society, so they should take that seriously,” Albani stated.