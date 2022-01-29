From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been urged to replicate the South West Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps, in the state, with a view to tackling the security challenges retarding the progress of the state headlong.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, gave the advice at the weekend in his address during the eighth edition of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) world congress, tagged Kabba 2022. But he said Bello could give the security outfit any name that suits the state.

He stated that he did not have any iota of doubt that the introduction of Amotekun Corps to Kogi would help in reducing the spate of insecurity in the state.

Adams, who is the global convener of the Diaspora group, said: “I urge our amiable governor to replicate the idea of Amotekun in Kogi State. The governor can give the state security outfit any name that suits its purpose. This will help in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in securing the state.”

He, however, applauded the efforts of the governor in driving the economic fortunes of the state, adding that the OPU congress in Kabba had really helped Nigerians in the Diaspora to know more about the state.