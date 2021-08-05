From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has appointed the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani, Adams, as an ambassador for the Oyo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, in a bid to stem the tide of insecurity in the pace setter state.

Besides, Makinde also presented a new Jack pick-up van to Adams as pilot vehicle for his convoy, apart from deployment of three members of the Amotekun Corps as part of security entourage of the generalissimo of Yorubaland.

The vehicle was officially presented to Adams by an official of Amotekun Corps, Akinro Babalola, who led the team of the security agency to Lagos residence of Adams at Omole Phase 2.

In his acceptance speech, Adams, who is the leader of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) with thousands of members across Yorubaland, described the gesture as commendable, stressing that the security of the state remains the topmost priority of every government.

He also called on Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos), Dapo Abiodun(Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) to emulate Governor Makinde in collaborating with the office of Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland to strengthen the security architecture of their states, adding that the gesture would complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

According to Adams, “I want to appreciate our amiable governor for this worthy honour, and I hope other governors in the region will replicate this gesture, particularly, at this time when we are faced with the various security challenges across the South West.

“Security is a sacred responsibility of the Aare Ona Kakanfo, and for the governor to have recognised that, is highly commendable. For a very long time now, the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland has been at the vanguard of seeking solution to the various security challenges in South West.

“Now that Oyo State Government has identified with us as the ambassador of the state Western Nigeria Security Network outfit (Amotekun),it is a call to service.

“As the Oyo State Ambassador of Amotekun, I will use the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland to complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the security deficit across the state.

“More importantly, I hope other states in the South West, including Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos will replicate this gesture bearing in mind that the stool and office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland is solely for all the states in the South West and it is the responsibility of the governors to take care of the paraphernalias of the office.”

Presenting the vehicle to Adams, the leader of the Oyo State Amotekun team, Akinro Babalola, said the state government’s gesture is in line with its resolve to reduce crime and the spate of insecurity in the state. He added that Governor Makinde’s zero tolerance to crime has rekindled people’s hope in the government.

