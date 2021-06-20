From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has advised Nigerians to hold onto God amidst rising insecurity, poor economic indices and other perceived hopeless situations in Nigeria.

Archbishop Kaigama was concerned that survival in Nigeria is now based on connections, recommendations, ethnic, political, religious and other advantageous affiliations.

Speaking at St. Kizito Catholic Church, Kuje, Abuja, Archbishop Kaigama, thus challenged government and other stakeholders to take realistic steps to correct the anomalies, giving everyone, irrespective of religion, ethnic, political affiliations, equal chance and opportunity to thrive and realize their dreams.

He said: “For us in Nigeria and Africa at large, the spiritual, social, political and economic storm that we face are many. Our boats may, obviously, be sinking, but we must hold onto God even when He appears to be ‘sleeping’ or quiet about our petition or situation.

“Sometimes we ask why those we think we are more intelligent or more efficient than at

work, seem to do better or get promoted and we are not. Just continue to remain righteous, strong in faith and good in conduct. Leave the rest to God. Do not feel that God is absent from your situation or is deaf to your prayers.

“When you feel enslaved by fear especially of evil spirits, witches and wizards know that

you are “Christopher”, a bearer of Christ. Behave like the man arrested by a desperate

bribe-seeking police man and told he had committed an offence by driving alone in his

car! The man said he was not alone. That he is carrying God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. The policeman responded, “Aha, you have overloaded your car.

“We fear many things ranging from snakes, kidnappers, bandits to people of our village

sending diabolical powers after us in the city. Some ladies and young men fear not getting

married. Many fear remaining jobless after university (I think of the five graduates in

one family with no employment).

“In a society where there is little room for merit and competence, where one’s chance of

getting a meaningful job is determined in many cases by where you come from or which faith you belong to, these fears are justified.

“Thousands may go through the rigors of interviews, while others on account of their tribe, religion or political association, get selected even without an interview.

“A young Nigerian girl was very happy because she sat and passed various examinations to start work in Britain. She did not have to rely on anyone of influence, but her intelligence. I hope we shall get to a day when jobs, promotions, admissions or recruitments will be available purely on merit and not because a Senator or Minister or Governor is one’s godfather or godmother.”

He, thus, asked Nigerians to pray and identify with those forced to leave their homelands such as IDPs as well as those suffering daily attacks from the so-called “unknown gunmen.”

“As UN observes World Refugee Day, we pray that even the ‘unknown gunmen’ in Nigeria should realize as Pope Francis said that there is only a single ‘we’, encompassing all of humanity. Together we heal, learn and shine.”