Middle Belt leader and Professor of Theology and social ethics, Prof Yusuf Turaki, on Tuesday descended heavily on federal government, alleging that government knows kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements in Nigeria as well as paying them to the detriment of the nation’s security.

Prof. Turaki spoke at one-day peace and security summit, organised by Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which held at ECWA Goodnews church, Narayi, Kaduna.

The theme of the summit was entitled, “Nigeria’s Insecurity: The church’s response in the 21st century”.

The Middle Belt leader who was the lead keynote speaker, noted that violence has taken over the country to the extent that every segment of the society now speaks violence, adding, “Everybody is overwhelmed with violence”.

Prof. Turaki disagreed with politicians who are blaming killings in middle belt on farmers/clash, saying it is a deceptive narratives to motives of what he called a repetition of Sokoto jihadists war.

“These are Foreign Fulani who have been allowed to enter Nigeria so that they could help their brothers in Nigeria to kill innocent citizens and wreck havoc on our ancestral lands.

“These Fulani occupy the lands, carrying AK47, killing people, destroying communities in the middle belt and other parts of the country.

“And the government knows them, government pays them to destroy ancestral lands. Politicians know the bandits that enter Nigeria, but they will not tell us.

“Politicians have devised a wrong narrative that is deceptive, saying it is farmers/herders clash in middle belt, if it is clash, how comes Fulani are carrying AK47 to kill the people.

“Nigeria is well blessed with intelligent people but they cannot up till today solve insecurity in the country. Something terrible has befallen our country. God, open the mouths of the people, let them speak the truth and die for the truth.

“What the Fulani are doing now is exactly what Sokoto jihadists did in those old days. They kidnapped and asked people to pay ransom in those days. If you cannot pay, they sold you into slavery or killed you. So kidnapping is not different from what happened during the Sokoto jihadists war. They captured infidel.It is being repeated now in Nigeria”.