From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The founder and Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), Abia state, Prof Gregory Ibe has against the backdrop of worsening security challenges across the country, adviced President Mohammadu Buhari to convene a National Peace Summit to tackle the problem.

Speaking at Uturu, Prof Ibe, who currently consults to the 15 countries of the ECOWAS Commission, after serving in similar capacity to the United Nations for many years, implored President Buhari to douse the tension in the country by summoning regional elders, representatives of traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country, religious leaders, women and youth leaders to a peace summit in Abuja.

“Having observed the unprecedented upsurge of banditary and violence simultaneously in different parts of the country, I am compelled to rely on my extensive practical experience in international shuttle diplomacy, that border on development, education and conflict resolution, to request the President to as a matter of urgency, call for truce by convening a National Peace Summit.

“The summit will afford all stakeholders in the Nigerian project the opportunity of sitting together as one family, to wave the flag of peace, while agreeing in principle to encourage the ceasation of hostilities, as sine qua non for creating the necessary tranquil environment that will likewise stimulate the exploration and subsequent deployment of globally acceptable time tested solutions to our national challenges.

“It is unethical for a pregnant goat to deliver her baby on tether in the presence of elders”.

He recalled similar efforts made by former leaders of Nigeria, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo during the Sharia law saga and Alhaji Musa Yaradua during the Niger Delta militancy period, and enjoined all stakeholders to join hands with President Buhari to summount the current threats to the unity of the country through dialogue as could be made possible on the platform of the proposed peace summit.