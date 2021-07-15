From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A group under the aegis of Orba Newbread Association (ONA) has applauded Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on his efforts to ensure adequate security and protection of lives and property in the state.

The group made the commendation in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting signed by Mr Onyema Odo, Chairman and Mr Hyginus Eze, publicity sectetary and was made available to Daily Sun in Nsukka on Thursday.

ONA condemned the killings of Mr Ifeanyi Okeke the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase and Prof. Samuel Ndubuisi, Director General Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu on July 4 and July 7 respectively happened in the state capital.

They described the unfortunate incidents as an attempt by sponsored hoodlums to disrupt the peaceful nature of Enugu State.

“Enugu State since the past six years under the the watch of Ugwuanyi is acclaimed nationally as the most peaceful state in the federation.

“it’s unfortunate that some sponsored hoodlums that are not from the state want to disrupt peaceful nature of the State,” the communiqué said.

The communiqué said further that the governor’s recent actions in which he followed security agencies to the bush to identify and clear hide-outs of criminals was an eloquent testimony that the governor would go to any length to protect live and property of Enugu State residents.

“The fact that the governor himself will set aside his personal security considerations, and lead the battle to the bushes is a clear message to the miscreants that they have no hiding place in the state.

“Ugwuanyi has shown exceptional ability to secure lives and properties, and we want to assure him that we cherish the peace he bestowed on the State,” he said.

The communiqué expressed appreciation to security agents and residents of Enugu State for their steadfast love and unalloyed support for the governor.

“We are also grateful to Maj-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the GOC of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Mr Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, Enugu State Commissioner of Police, other heads of security agencies in the the state, as well as other residents.

“Security is not is everybody’s business, so let keep the heat on criminals until the state is rid-off of hoodlums,” he said

The communique urged residents to cooperate with security agencies, report any suspicious movement and activity in their environments as well as volunteer information that would assist them to track down the criminals in their hiding places.

