From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the renewed violence that perished several lives in rural communities of Plateau State, the USAID/OTI Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI) has established early warning and early response mechanism in six violent communities in the state.

The project, titled “Establishing community-based Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), is being implemented in partnership with Centre for Conflict Reconciliation and Documentation (CCRD) in Murish in (Mangu); Ruboi (Bokkos); and Ruku, Zargwork, Nghar, and Kachi-Tissan (Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas respectively.

The Project Manager, Lydia Mang explained that the initiative sought to empower vulnerable communities to adequately respond to security concerns.

“To complement this effort, NERI seeks to establish an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) platform, to actively respond to incidents reported and alerts raised before these incidents escalate into violent inter and/or intra-community conflict.

“To achieve this, getting the buy- in and support of stakeholders and communities themselves is fundamental.”

Mang noted that CCRD is engaging key stakeholders and agencies in advocacy dialogue in the communities.

She said following the advocacy dialogue, an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) training will be conducted for 50 traditional rulers and community leaders from the target communities and LGAs.