From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A group under the aegis Northern Youths Democratic Network (NYDN) has commended Present Muhammadu Buhari for the security measures adopted to tackle the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Dauda Mathias and Yahaya Abdullahi, National President and Secretary of the group and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

According to the statement, based on the information available to the group so far the military is decisively dealing with all criminal elements in Zamfara State due to the shutdown mobile network.

” the shutdown of the mobile network has helped in preventing the bandits from getting information on the movement of the military thereby given the military advantage over the criminals.”

The group also expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to tackle the challenges confronting the youths in the country.

The statement said the youths were hitherto neglected and schemed out of the governance of the country, but Buhari has changed the story around for better.

It added that the President through the various social investment programmes has been able to transformed the lives of so many Nigerian youths.

We had monitored the activities of politicians especially from the Northern extraction and would recommend some of them that would add value to the government for appointments by the President.”

The groups therefore appealed to the President to nominate Babangida Nguroje, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives as minister from Taraba state given his track record of achievements as a public officer.