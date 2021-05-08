From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group, MINDA Strategic Contact Group (MSCG), has raised the alarm over what it described as threat to annihilate Benue by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The group, while raising the alarm at a press conference in Makurdi on Friday, disclosed that this year alone, over 200 people have been killed so far in Logo, Kwande, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer West, Apa, Agatu, Ado and Okpowku local government areas of the state with wanton destruction of farm crops, produce and property worth billions of naira. In a statement read by a former Permanent Secretary, Government House, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, the group called on the federal government to live up to its full constitutional responsibility and provide security for the lives and property of the people of the state. The group also condemned the recent unprovoked armed attack on Governor Samuel Ortom, as well as the attack on Abagana IDP Camp by suspected herdsmen in which seven people lost their lives and many others injured. It also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise and meet the tide against insecurity in the country, arrest the drift to a failed state, eschew provincialism and be the president of all Nigerians so as to preserve, protect and enhance the unity of the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we stand with the Governor of Benue State to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari should rise up to his duties as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to protect all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or sex because this is the primary responsibility of government as enshrined in the constitution for which he also swore on oath to do,” the statement emphasised.