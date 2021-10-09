The Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has expressed readiness to support the Nigeria Police in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo in securing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway way against bandits and other criminals.

The group, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Adewole Ireti, said it had written to the police authorities in the three states because of the protracted insecurity on the road.

“The letter was in response to the growing spate of insecurity along the road, which remains a major road in the region.

“The reason for the request is to use our strengths and networks to secure the Lagos-Ibadan Express- way, which has remained volatile and porous as a result of prolonged incidents of robbery, killings, kidnapping and other social vices in the area.

“The idea of requesting for partnership with the police came up after series of meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group to assist the police in securing the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

“The letter, dated September 22, 2021, was addressed to the Commissioners of Police, security advisers, Directors of State Security Services (DSS) and other security chiefs in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.”

Ireti said the group was formed two years ago to provide adequate security in the region and also support other security operatives to curb the spate of insecurity in the South-West.

