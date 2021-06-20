From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the increasing rate of drug abuse that emboldened youths to engaged into cultism, criminality and Insecurity, Youth Volunteer Society of Nigeria has began a sensitization campaign among students in Plateau state to curb drug abuse that emboldened youths to commit act of violence.

President of the Group, Mazi Ozodindu Obikwelu Nnawetanma disclosed this during a sensitization campaign on the effect of hard-drugs on Nigerian Youth, held at Azi-Nyako Youth Center Dadin-Kowa, Jos, Plateau State.

“We cannot deny the fact that we are not aware that some of our youths have forsaken the part that leads to greatness and righteousness and follow destruction, waste and unprofitable lifestyle.

“We are all very aware that what is trending to our youth today is hard drugs. I want to say that 50 percent of not more of crime committed today are under the influence of hard drugs,.so the question here for all the youths is why Mr hard drugs gaining upper hands in the life of our youth.”

Nnawetanma advised youths to say no to hard drugs as it is a virus that is destroying Nigeria value system, adding that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dakang Emmanuel who presented a paper titled, Effect of drugs on the youths” said illegal drugs can damage the brain, heart, eyes, lungs and other important organs of the body.

“While using drugs, people are not always able to do well in school, sport, thinking job. They can equally waste all their lives hoping for things that are not possible.”

He noted that drugs reduced the productivity of a particular society, and the people waste money on drugs instead of using it for better living.”