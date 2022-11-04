Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Association of Disaster Managers Without Borders (ADMWB) has trained about Eighty women and girls in Taraba and Adamawa on peace, security and dialogue.

Dr. Dosunmu Lekan, Project Manager for the Non Governmental Organization who disclosed this is Jalingo said that the women and girls were also trained on Alternative Dispute resolution mechanism, and Conflict early warning, early response and situation reporting analysis.

Lekan said that Mubi North and Mubi South local government areas were chosen in Adamawa while Jalingo and Gassol were selected from Taraba state respectively because of the existing situations in the areas.

“Today, we are pleased to complete the training of over Eighty women and girls in Adamawa and Taraba states on peace, security and dialogue, alternative dispute resolution mechanism, and conflict early warning, early response and situation reporting analysis.

“This first phase of the training targets Mubi North and South and Jalingo and Gassol local government areas in Adamawa and Taraba states respectively. The choice of these four local government areas is because there are conflicts in these areas and there is need to reintegrate the people and arm them with the needed skills.

“At the end of the training, we also succeeded in creating a network known as WOMEN IN Peace network (WIPEACE) for the participants so that they can use the forum to meet and dialogue from time to time and even solicit funds from donor agencies to carryout more activities. This is also aimed at enhancing bonding among them by creating interactive social media platforms for them.

“This one year project is targeting 3600 beneficiaries, basically, transborder refugees, people with disabilities, women and girls and is essentially for peace building and to give them livelihood support”.

Lekan said that the project funded by Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund targets about three Thousand Six hundred beneficiaries over a twelve month period.

Magdalene Joel, one of the trainees told our correspondent that with the knowledge acquired from the training, she is better armed to identify warning signs of impending crisis and how to try to either forestall it and mitigate the level of damage.

Joel, like Jessica Patricia Joseph, all promised to take the message to other women in their communities to further enlighten them especially on alternative dispute resolution mechanism and how to ensure sustained peace and security in their various communities.