Henry Okonkwo

Against the backdrop of the security challenges plaguing sections of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to consider bringing on board people with adequate security expertise, like Major Hamza Al-Mustapha and others, as he plans to rejig his cabinet.

This call was made recently by groups under the aegis of Buhari Integrity Group (BIG), and Standing Up for Integrity (SUFI).

The groups in their statements made available to Sunday Sun argued that curbing the spate of bloodletting occasioned by the nefarious activities of bandits, herdsmen, and terrorists require men like Al-Mustapha who possess immense security intelligence and experience to tackle such menace.

The National Coordinator of BIG, Amodu Samson Anyebe, in his statement, expressed confidence that the retired soldier has sufficient ability and capacity to end the lingering security challenges ravaging some parts of the country. “PMB’s administration has recorded successes in the war against insurgency, kidnapping and other nefarious activities. Before this government came into power, criminal elements crippled the North East states, Boko Haram terrorists controlled and hoisted their flags in numerous communities. And when we thought we’ve succeeded in curbing the insurgency, bandits began to plague the North West, Zamfara precisely.

“We have capable hands that can find solutions to problems of insecurity and nip the killings in bud. And we, as a group, solicit and call on the presidency to consider men like Major Hamza Al Mustapha (rtd), because his antecedents show that he has the wherewithal to restore security and calm to our troubled regions,” he said.