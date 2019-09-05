Molly Kilete, Abuja

Officers and soldiers of the Guards Brigade Nigerian Army have been urged to be disciplined, obedient and alert at all times to curb the activities of terrorists and other criminal groups causing problems for the nation.

The Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Takuti Usman who gave the charge at the brigade inter-unit change of quarter guards competition, also charged them to imbibe the spirit of training which he said was the only advantage soldiers had over the adversaries.

The change of quarter guard which took place at the Mambilla Barracks, featured the five units making up the brigade namely 176, 177,102, and 7 Guards Battalion and Guards Brigade Garrison.

Quarter guards are those soldiers that are usually stationed at the entrance of all army barracks who welcome visitors and other very important personalities to the barracks.

The competition featured the duties of the quarter guard, how to operate, handing and taking over as well as the laws guiding the soldiers on quarter guards duties.

177 Battalion, Keffi, took the first position with 333 points, while 7 Guards came second with 308 points. Guards Brigade Garrison came third with 297points, 175 was fourth with 290 points while 102 Guards Battalion came last with 288 points.

Awards were presented to the best sentry, best quarter guard sergeant and best bigler on the occasion.

In his address on the occasion, the guest of honour, Brigadier-General Mohammed, Idris Abdulkadir, noted the importance of drill which he said was a basic foundation for measuring the level of discipline of a force and building block that sharpens the individual soldier military bearing.

Gen. Abdulkadir, who said drill is aimed at producing a soldier who is proud, alert, obedient, also provides the basic for teamwork, said the importance of drill in building a disciplined force cannot be overemphasised.

He urged the personnel of the brigade to continue to keep their standard of training very high as they are charged with the responsibilities of the security of the president, the Federal Capital Territory, and the surrounding states.

He said: “Events like this is to test proficiency in quarter guard as well as assessing the general state of alertness. It also would build the capacity of participating units and guards brigade in general.

“Take advantage of the event and other schedule training activities of the brigade as this will enhance your performance as guards brigade troops and also endear the confidence of the civil populace to actualize the vision of the COAS.

“The competition will no doubt make you more responsive in the discharge of your duties and purpose of putting this together.”