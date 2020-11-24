Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In less than one month that two medical doctors were abducted in Kogi State, another one and the Medical Director of Peace Hospital, Ayingba, Dr Azubuike Joel Ihenacho, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen.

A statement issued on Monday by the Kogi State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association stated that Dr Ihenacho was abducted on Saturday evening at his residence in Ayingba .

The statement signed by the state NMA chairman, Dr Omakoji Oyiguh, and his Secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju, and made available to journalists in Lokoja, after an emergency meeting of the Association said that the yet to be identified gunmen stormed Dr Azubuike residence between 9 .00 to 9 .30 pm on Saturday , 21 st November, and abducted him.

The association called on security operatives to help in the search and rescue of the doctor .

According to the statement , the abducted Doctor was in a vehicle with another man and his wife at the front of his house when the kidnappers that were armed to the teeth struck and ordered the other two occupants in the car out and left with him.

“ Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State . He was in a vehicle with another man and the wife when the kidnappers ordered the other two out of the car, ” the statement stressed .

However, he said the Association had reported the ugly incident to the security agencies and the state government for intervention that will lead to the rescue of their abducted member immediately.

It would be recalled that two of their members , Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal hospital, Ankpa , and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the king Hospital Anyigba , were abducted on the 6 th of October but were later released after the intervention of the security agencies.

The state police commissioner, Ayuba Ede, who confirmed the abduction, said that efforts were on to rescue Dr Ihenacho.