From John Adams, Minna

With barely one month after unidentified gunmen stormed a mosque in Mazakuka community in Mashehu local government area of Niger state, killing 18 people, 16 persons have been reportedly killed by yet another unidentified gunmen, this time around at Ba’are village the same Mashegu local government area of the state

The worshippers were rounded up and shot at a close ranger by their assailants while performing Subhi (early morning prayers) in a mosque.

This latest killing has sent fears and apprehension into the entire local government with mass exodus of villagers from villages in the area as it is coming barely one month after 18 worshippers were massacre in a similar circumstances in Mazakuka village.

“Everybody is living in fear and apprehension here right now because we don’t know which village will be the next target of these people”, a member of the village, Mallam Suleiman Musa told Daily Sun on phone.

Several other worshippers sustained various degree of gunshot injuries during the attack and are currently receiving treatment at the Kontagora General hospital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas who confirmed the incident however said the number of death are nine worshippers, describing the incident as very unfortunate.

Mr Monday Bala Kuryas further disclosed that a Joint Security TaskForce, comprising, the Army, the Police, the Civil Defence and the local Vigilante have been drafted to provide to the affected area to further safeguard lives and property.

He however maintained that security agencies will never shy away from their responsibility of protecting lives and property of the people of the state and Nigerians in particular.

