From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governorship aspirant on the platform the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isah Ashiru has said that insecurity has drawn the State 50 years backward.

Ashiru, however, added that the situation would be remedied as soon as he got elected as governor, adding that the state was being staved of development because of insecurity and disunity.

Fielding questions from reporters on Saturday, shortly after he inaugurated his campaign council, the governorship hopeful said he would change the situation in state for the better.

“Unfortunately, with the security situation we find ourselves in Kaduna, we have been taken aback 50 years. The security situation in Kaduna has gone to its lowest ebb. The state has been balkanised unlike when we were in power. You cannot begin to talk about development when there is insecurity and disunity.

“I am not coming out just because I want to be governor – because this is a big task and responsibility which one will have to account for hereafter. With the present situation we find ourselves in Kaduna State, governance is a liability, but we cannot just fold our arms, knowing that we can save the situation and allow these people (APC) to continue,” he said.

Speaking on how he will turn the state for the better, Ashiru said he had experiences in almost every human endeavour which he would combine with the best brains around him to ensure rapid development in the state.”

