From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for governor Isah Ashiru has said that insecurity has drawn the state 50 years backwards.

Ashiru however said the situation will be remedied as soon as he is elected governor, adding that the state is actually suffering development because of insecurity and disunity.

Fielding questions from reporters on Saturday, shortly after he inaugurated his campaign council, the governorship hopeful said he will change the state for the better.

‘Unfortunately, with the security situation we find ourselves in Kaduna, we have been taken aback for 50 years. The security situation in Kaduna has gone to its lowest ebb. The state has been balkanised unlike when we were in power. You cannot begin to talk about development when there is insecurity and disunity,’ Ashiru stated.

‘I am not coming out just because I want to be Governor, because this is a big task and responsibility which one will have to account for in the hereafter. With the present situation we find ourselves in Kaduna State, governance is a liability, but we cannot just fold our arms knowing that we can save the situation and allow these people (APC) to continue,’ he said.

Speaking on how he will turn the state for the better, Ashiru said he has experiences in almost human endeavours which he will combine with the best brains around him to ensure rapid development in the state.

‘I have what it takes to turn around the fortunes of Kaduna because I have experience in almost all human endeavours; I was a civil servant before joining politics. I know what it takes to run the government. I was elected into the state house of assembly for eight-year. I was in the National Assembly, where I had the opportunity of reaching out to international donor agencies being the chairman of the appropriations committee.

‘Where we need to go looking for funds to finance the state projects, it is going to be a smooth ride. So, I don’t have any reason but to change the state for the better.

‘The men we have assembled in this campaign council are people of impeccable character and they have been in the game in the last 30 to 40 years. We also have vibrant young men among them, and the reason is that, when you mix old breed and new breed, you get mix-grill.

‘This council will definitely deliver us victory, taking into consideration, the level of decay in terms of every aspect of human life in Kaduna State. I feel the people that can come up with workable plans.’