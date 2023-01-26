By Chinelo Obogo

Association of Esan Professionals (AEP), has said the spate of insecurity in Edo state has impoverished many communities as fear of bandits and kidnappers have limited the access of indigenes to their farmlands.

The newly elected President of AEP, Mr. Henry Egbiki, a Chartered Accountant, who said this, pledged that the association will continue to work with the state government and the private sector to provide solutions to the challenges facing Esan communities.

The AEP President, who spoke shortly after the inauguration of the new executives, commended the past leadership of the association for the hard work and positive impact on the development of Esanland especially in the area of education and agriculture.

Members of the newly inaugurated executives include: the President, Mr. Henry Egbiki, Vice President, Obehi Okosun, General Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbebor and Financial Secretary Mr. Austin Ejola.

Others are Dr. Victoria Ekhomu, Treasurer, Mrs. Roseline Osemudiamen Adinoyi, Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Akhigbe, Social/Welfare Secretary, Mr. Benedict Egualeonan, Chief Whip.

The Egbiki led exco is expected to be in office for two years.

AEP is a nonpartisan organisation of professionals of Esan extraction whose main aim and objective is focused on the social- cultural, political and economic development of Esanland.