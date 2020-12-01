By Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives was thrown into a rowdy session Tuesday over a motion to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State last Saturday by insurgents.

Trouble started when an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Borno State, Ahmed Jaha, raised an observation that the entire prayers on a motion calling attention to the killing of 43 farmers was not read to the House.

Jaha, who was one of the sponsors of the motion, pointed out that the prayer that the House invites the President to brief it on an effort to contain insecurity in the country was omitted.

Consequently, the lawmaker moved that the President be invited to appear before lawmakers in respect of the spate of insecurity.

However, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila appealed to him to withdraw the motion, noting that inviting the President”will be counterproductive”.

Nevertheless, Jaha insisted on his motion, saying that it was the collective decision of all the lawmakers from Borno State.

Efforts by the House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa and Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, to speak against the summon of President Buhari over the security situation was greeted with shouts of ‘No! No!’

As the House became rowdy, Gbajabiamila, who expressed displeasure with the situation, quickly called for an executive session.