From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday over US-Nigeria diplomatic ties.

The Spokesperson, United States Department of State, Ned Price, in a statement issued in Washington, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, said the interaction between Blinken and Onyeama highlighted the importance that the United States placed on its relationship with Nigeria.

‘Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations. Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed President Buhari’s recent appointment of military service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country,’ Price said.

Price further said Blinken referenced President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as an affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.

Price said Blinken reiterated the United States’ support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director General of the WTO.

Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama said on Twitter that his discussion with Blinken covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

‘Very glad to re-engage, through a very nice phonecall, with US Secretary of State, @SecBlinken. We covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues and look forward to increased cooperation,’ Onyeama said.