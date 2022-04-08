By Zika Bobby

Hunters, under the umbrella of Nigeria Hunters Council (NHC), Anambra State Command, have expressed their support for the new administration of Governor Charles Soludo in his fight to end insecurity in the state.

The NHC, in a press briefing in Awka, the state capital, said they are impressed with what Governor Soludo has unfolded so far, particularly the flushing out of revenue touts all over the state and quick release of 20-man list of commissioners.

The Commander, Ogudogwo Chukwudi, observed with excitement that Soludo has already proven that the decision of the people to give him their mandate to be governor is a perfect one, noting that halting the menace of touts in Anambra and appointment of commissioners within two weeks of assuming office are notable signs of good things to come.

According to the commander, “from the look of things, what Soludo needs to fly higher in providing good governance is total support from the people and like we supported him during the election by giving him our votes, we are also extending the support to his administration and ready to contribute our quota for the progress of our state.”

On areas they would wish to assist the Soludo administration, the NHC boss said they would certainly make positive impact in the area of assisting all other federal security agencies in the state to curb crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, rape and drug abuse.

“Once good security is in place, Anambra would be safe to Anambraians and investors for business, and this would further increase the economy of the state.

“We have the capacity to help in making Anambra a crime-free state, because no other agency knows the ungoverned places like the forest, bushes and abandoned buildings within the state like the hunters. It is possible to achieve a crime free State under Soludo’s administration if we can get the adequate support to enhance our effectiveness,” he said.

