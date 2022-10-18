From John Adams Minna

Following the security challenges bedeviling some communities in Niger state, the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has donated 40 motorcycles to the Niger State government to enhance security patrol.

The 40 motorcylce which the commission said was part of its contribution towards addressing the security challenges in the state were presented to the state security trust fund.

This coming just as armed bandits on

Monday night invaded a government hospital in Gulu community, lapai local government area, killing three people

The bandits who invaded the community at about 11pm in their number, all on motorcylce, made their way to the hospital and abducted a medical Doctor, simply identified as Doctor John who is the head of clinical.

Also taken along with him from the hospital are head of hematology, Usman Zabbo, Awaisu Bida from the laboratory, two Chief Nursing Officers and the wife and daughter of Chief Pharmacist.

However, presenting the 40 motorcycles to the state government in Minna on Monday, the Managing Director HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa describing the security challenges in parts of the state as most unfortunate

He said the commission will continue to support the state government and other affected HYPPADEC states towards addressing the security challenges.

He disclosed that just recently, the commission distributed no fewer than 2,500 motorcycles to some communities through their traditional rulers across HYPPADEC states to ensure security of lives and property.

Yelwa further directed the HYPPADEC states Coordinators to liase with the relevant organisations in accessing the recent impact of flooding in various communities to enable the commission come to their aide.

He lamented that the recent flood has completely wipe out no fewer than 83 communities across Niger state, adding that plans are under way to ensure the implementation of resettlement centers.

The Niger State Security Trust Fund Chairman, Mahmud Mohammad however appreciated the kind gesture from the Commission, describing it as timely and laudable

He commended the commission for raising up to the challenges confronting several Communities especially in the area of flood and insecurity as well as other essential needs of the people.