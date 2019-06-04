John Adams

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida has urged Nigerians not to lose hope over the current security situation in the country, saying that the country will overcome its present insecurity challenges.

General Babangida who spoke at his hill-top residence in Minna on Tuesday in his Sallah message to Nigerians also urged the people to be positive about the present administration as it struggles to tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

He reminded Nigerians that the current security situation is not peculiar to Nigeria alone as every country of the world is faced with one form of challenge or the other and therefore appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of the present administration at all levels.

General Babangida said he is optimistic about the ability of the present administration to address the security problem facing almost every part of the country, stressing that “I strongly believe that President Mohammadu Buhari will live up to his promise to address the security problem facing the country.”

READ ALSO: Osinbajo to inaugurate W/Africa’s largest LPG cylinder manufacturing plant, June 7

He, therefore, appealed to Muslims Umah to use the lessons learnt from the Ramadan to remain united with one another in the facing of the current situation in the country.

Also speaking shortly after observing the prayers at the Minna prayer ground, the deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammad Ketso, re-echoed the earlier call by the governor to traditional rulers in the state to be vigilant in their domains in view of the current worsening security situation in the country.

The deputy governor who observed the three Rakat prayers alongside the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, and other Muslims faithful, said the traditional institution has a great role to play in addressing the current situation, saying that as custodians of the people, they should be able to fish out the bad eggs in their communities.

He assured the people of government’s readiness to protect lives and property which according to him, remains the primary responsibility of every government.