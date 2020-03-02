Amidst the levels of insecurity facing the country for over a decade, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has clarified that its role in Nigeria does not involve taking part in the negotiation process between the Federal Government, the military and the insurgents, neither does it take sides with any of parties involved in the conflicts.

Communications Coordinator, ICRC Nigeria, Mr. Vincent Pouget, who spoke with PRNigeria, made these clarifications while speaking on the processes that led to the release of some kidnapped Chibok and Dapchi girls in Borno and Yobe states respectively by Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) maintaining that its mandate was to bring succour to civilians in conflict.

Pouget said there were misunderstandings over the role the ICRC played, especially with the perception that the organisation took part in the negotiation for the release of over 100 students of Government Girls Technical College Dapchi and Government Girls Secondary School (GSS) Chibok.

He stated that the ICRC only provided logistics in terms of transportation after negotiations had been concluded.

“Let me explain to you our role, both parties agreed on the release of the girls on their own without us being involved. The ICRC was not at all part of the negotiation process. It was when they agreed for the release that they asked ICRC to provide logistics, like the transport to go from one place to another; that’s only what we provided.

“We have a bit problem with perception in the North-East because people thought that we have a specific connection (with insurgents), they thought we were involved in the negotiation, that’s not the case.

“We do not support any fighting parties at all, the misconception that we got is that people thought we were involved in the negotiation, but that’s not our mandate, we only support civilians affected by the situation,” he said.

Pouget explained that the aim of the ICRC is to alleviate and prevent the suffering of civilians in armed violence, be it a situation of armed conflicts, like the one in the North East or other situations of violence, such as in the North Central, or South-South.

“So, in the North East in particular, our aim is to provide succour for a civilian population being affected by the violence. One of our core mandates is to provide medical care,” he said.