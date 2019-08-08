Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Muhammed, yesterday, disclosed that a special squad made up of fierce police officers will be deployed to the South West region to curb the menace of insecurity in the region.

Specifically, the IGP said the police authorities have formed Anti-Kidnapping Special Squad and men of the squad will be deployed to the South West to rid off criminality.

The IGP, who spoke through the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, during a visit to Akure, the Ondo State capital, said insecurity will soon become a thing of the past in

the country, going by efforts already put in place by the police.

Ali, accompanied by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 11, Leye Oyebade, and the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, said the squad members are currently undergoing training

in Abuja and will soon be dispatched to Ondo and other South West states to curb crimes.

The IGP commiserated with the state government over the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, saying the Nigeria Police Force is keen at making the

country safe for every Nigerian.

“I am sent by the Inspector General of Police not only to Ondo but to other South West states to see the security architecture on ground and as well as to see how to redesign the security apparatus.

“I decided to start with Ondo before I go to Ekiti and Osun states because Ondo being one of the focus states of recent, I believe we need to sit down with my officers here and see how we can forge ahead.

“I want to let you know that the IGP is mindful of what has been happening particularly along the road as well as some of these miscreants disturbing the peace of the people.

“I also want you to know that security is one of the first pillar of any government in doing any service to the people. If security is not provided, there won’t be peace in that area and the governor too will find it difficult to operate.

“We are aware of our responsibility. The IGP has put in place a very strong team that is on training now and in the next two weeks, they will be out and Ondo and other South West states are the place of focus.

Receiving the IGP on behalf of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said he was worried on the recent insecurity in the state and other South West states, saying Ondo was not known for crime before.

He particularly charged the police to arrest killers of Olakunrin, saying, “that is a debt that must be paid by the Nigerian Police.”