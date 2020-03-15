Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Igala community in Kaduna State has expressed concern over the state of security in Kogi State, saying that innocent people are being killed and kidnapped daily in Kogi State.

Chairman of the Elders Council of Igala community, Alhaji Shuaibu Ahmadu, who made the observation in Kaduna, condemned the level of insecurity in the State and urged Governor Yahaya Bello to rise to the occasion by being proactive like his Kaduna State counterpart.

He said the insecurity in Kogi east was unacceptable and called on all concerned to unite and confront the situation jointly as the responsibility should not be left to the government alone.

Said Ahmadu“ We should all join hands and find a lasting solution to the insecurity pervading Igala land and the country as a whole.”

He also expressed worry that insecurity has created a situation where the citizens now live in fears, saying people cannot move freely within the community as criminals were always terrorizing them especially traders who move about from one market to the other every five days.

Ahmadu said farmers cannot go to the farm any longer for fear of being attacked and kidnapped.

According to Ahmadu “All of these had affected the otherwise impoverished people of the state economically and socially.

“Even before the current security challenges the state was backward economically, unemployment was high, lacked infrastructures, bad roads and lack of good drinking water, primary and secondary schools were in deplorable conditions thereby making learning almost impossible.”

He advised his people to eschew acts capable of breaching the peace, for, without it, nothing can be achieved. “For those of us living in Kaduna, it is our responsibility to live in peace with our local neighbours and not to undermine the efforts of the state governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai who is working hard to entrench peace and tranquility in the State”.