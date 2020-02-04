Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) has supported the call by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the high level of insecurity in the country.

The group said that “every day in Nigeria we heard about bad breaking news that hundreds of people were killed; the president would only condemn it, but no action against the killers.

The Chairman of NUF Mr. Augustine Chukwudum in a statement said the group strongly stands behind Senator Abaribe on the call on President Buhari to resign because he has failed woefully in securing the lives and property of the country.

He said: “What the senator said is the opinion of every sensible Nigerian; those who are opposing the senator’s comment are those who look for contract or financial assistance from the president; that is why they don’t condemn his actions and killings in the country.

“No sensible human being will support the government of Buhari because he does not have regard for human lives. This is a country every day you hear bad breaking news that hundreds of people were killed; the president will only condemn it, but no action against the killers.

“The most annoying part of it is that those who commit the crimes are not faceless; they are known and instead of showing remorse for the atrocity, they always come out to threaten the nation with the evil plan against law-abiding citizens of this nation and yet our president still remains in office without dealing with those terrorists called armed herdsmen, Boko Haram and armed bandits.

“Ndigbo Unity Forum strongly stands behind Senator Abaribe’s call on President Buhari to resign because he has failed woefully in securing lives and property. We will not sit and watch our brothers, sisters and children being killed daily like fowls.

“We called on every sensible Nigeria to condemn the action of Buhari’s silence over killing in the country and also mount pressure for him to resign without further delay, enough of this bloodshed,” Chukwudum stated.